













Goodbye professional translators? Crunchyroll considers using AI for its subtitles









This was announced by the CEO of Crunchyroll Rahul Purini in an interview with The Verge where the topic of content distribution and the different challenges they face over time were discussed.

For Rahul, one of the solutions to meet the needs of its users is to invest in AI-generated subtitles and it is something they think about a lot within the organization, especially due to the different workflows they have.

This executive points out that the streaming service is working a lot on subtitles generated by AI in an exercise that involves translating what a character says into the text that the audience reads.

Even Rahul Purini admits that combating piracy is a priority, especially because many of the pages tend to have the content early and for free, regardless of the final result, since what the consumer wants to see is their chapter as soon as possible.

Crunchyroll has already worked with AI

Let's not lose sight of a detail, Crunchyroll already tried the tricks of using subtitles generated with Artificial Intelligence, the problem is that the results were certainly bitter, instead of being sweet.

The subtitles used in the anime The Yuzuki Family's Four Sons They were so weird that they ended up removing the first episode. There were many grammatical errors and the translation did not make any sense.

In the same way, the same fans complain a lot about the official translations, because they consider them poor, although at the same time they compare them with the pirated ones, which do not undergo the same scrutiny because “they are free.”

Surely the use of AI will worry many translators who work with Crunchyroll and who are not only behind one, but several series. What do you think of this situation? Don't forget to follow the conversation through our Discord channel. Follow the conversation on our channel Discord.

