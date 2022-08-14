Seven people were injured after shooting near the Wailing Wall (Western Wall) in Jerusalem. This was reported by the newspaper on August 14 Times of Israel with reference to the Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service and the city police.

The incident took place near the Old City of Jerusalem on the night of August 14. Unidentified persons fired at the bus on the road near the Western Wall and in the parking lot near the tomb of King David, after which they fled the scene.

Two victims were seriously injured, five more were in a mild to moderate condition, all of them were taken to city hospitals.

The Jerusalem Police said they are treating the incident as a suspected terrorist act.

“A large number of police forces arrived at the scene and began to secure the area, investigate the case and search for the suspect, who fled,” law enforcement officials commented on the situation.

On April 29, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces reported about the shelling by unknown persons of a checkpoint near the city of Ariel in the West Bank of the Jordan River, as a result of which a guard was killed. It is noted that the Reinforced units of the army, the Shin Bet General Security Services and the police and military intelligence began searching for the two terrorists who carried out the attack.