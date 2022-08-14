The government of São Paulo published in the official diary this Saturday (13.Aug.2022) the new public notice for the concession of the northern section of the Rodoanel. The planned investment is R$ 3.4 billion. The auction is expected to take place on January 12.

The construction of the northern section of the Rodoanel began almost 10 years ago, in 2013. It was the subject of an investigation on suspicion of overbilling and corruption. The works have been stopped for 4 years, since 2018. The construction was initially budgeted at R$ 4.3 billion. It cost about R$7 billion until 2019.

The stretch is the last step to complete the Greater São Paulo ring road. It is 44 km long and passes through an area of ​​Atlantic forest.

Of the R$ 3.4 billion foreseen in the public notice, R$ 2 billion will be allocated to the conclusion of the works. The remainder would be used in the operation and maintenance of the highway during the 31-year contract period.