Nintendo has announced Seven new NES games added to its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. These are the new games for July 2024, which subscribers can play right away. What are these titles? Let’s read the full list first.
- Urban Champion
- Golf
- Donkey Kong Jr. Math
- Mach Rider
- The Mystery of Atlantis
- Solar Jetman
- Cobra Triangle
As you can imagine, we are not talking about big names, but there are still some something really interesting. In particular, it is curious to note the presence of two titles that are part of the Microsoft catalog.
Games
Of course there’s also a trailer showing all seven games in action, which we’ll talk about later. you can see below.
- Cobra Triangle It is an isometric action game where you have to drive a motorboat in a river full of dangers, among whirlpools and various traps.
- Solar Jetman It’s a clone of Thrust where you have to find hidden objects inside narrow space caves and bring them back to your base, being careful not to crash into the walls.
- The Mystery of Atlantis It is an extremely classic platform adventure in which you go in search of Atlantis by overcoming levels full of monsters and dangers, including spikes, bats and living skeletons.
- Mach Rider It’s a motorbike racing game where you take part in races on really intricate circuits.
- Golf It’s exactly what it says it is: a golf simulator, very simple and straightforward.
- Donkey Kong Jr. Math It is an educational video game starring Donkey Kong Jr., in which the player must collect numbers and use the appropriate mathematical symbol to obtain the value shown by Donkey Kong Senior at the top of the screen.
- Urban Championfinally, is a fighting game in which two characters fight each other in the street while avoiding the police passing by.
As mentioned, two of the seven games are Microsoft intellectual properties: Cobra Triangle and Solar Jetman, both from RARE.
