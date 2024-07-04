Nintendo has announced Seven new NES games added to its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. These are the new games for July 2024, which subscribers can play right away. What are these titles? Let’s read the full list first.

Urban Champion

Golf

Donkey Kong Jr. Math

Mach Rider

The Mystery of Atlantis

Solar Jetman

Cobra Triangle

As you can imagine, we are not talking about big names, but there are still some something really interesting. In particular, it is curious to note the presence of two titles that are part of the Microsoft catalog.