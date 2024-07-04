It could and should have been a moment of joy, namely the birth of a child, it turned into an unexpected tragedy in the Foggia area. Unfortunately, a young mother of 26 years old died at the Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza hospital in San Giovanni Rotondo. The death came a good ten days after a extremely complicated birth. Unfortunately, the woman was never able to regain consciousness.

The terrible event occurred last Tuesday in the hospital’s intensive care unit, where the woman had been hospitalized since the day of giving birth. According to the reconstructions of the hospital, the situation was already critical when it was time to give birth. The young mother had arrived urgently at the hospital emergency room on June 22, but her conditions were already very serious.

The baby in the womb was about to be born, but was in breech positionor with the head facing upwards. In this already complicated birth, the mother had severe respiratory failure. The doctors therefore decided to perform an emergency cesarean section, managing to deliver and save the baby. The little one was immediately admitted to the neonatology department, where he still is.

The mother’s condition were so serious that she had to resort to hospitalization in intensive care, where she remained until her death. In this way, unfortunately, she never got to know her child. The doctors tried everything to save her, but her conditions worsened dramatically.

