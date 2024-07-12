Coefficients are used to determine seedings in UEFA club competition draws, with points awarded based on a weighted algorithm linked to continental performances.

He City will occupy the top of the rankings for the second consecutive year, while the real Madrid rose to second place after winning their 15th Champions LeagueBayern Munich and Liverpool are third and fourth respectively, while Roma, who have enjoyed great European runs this decade, are surprisingly in fifth place.

Paris Saint-Germain, Villarreal, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Inter complete the top ten. Manchester United are in 14th place.

There are some rather unusual, but in this case deserved, rankings beyond that. West Ham United, winners of the 2023 Conference League, are in 16th place, followed directly by Atletico Madrid (17), Barcelona (18) and Arsenal (19).

Italian giants Napoli (21), AC Milan (22) and Juventus (23) all find themselves outside the top 20 after mixed results in Europe. Scottish giants Rangers are a little further back in 28th place, still clinging to points accumulated in their memorable run to the 2021/22 Europa League final.

One of the most surprising positions is that of Tottenham Hotspur, who fell 45th after missing out on European football last season and have not made any inroads into the latter stages of competitions of late. They are sandwiched between new Conference League champions Olympiacos (44th) and Kobenhavn (46th).