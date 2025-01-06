Seven people, including two minors, were injured this Monday after a collision between several vehicles that occurred on the TO-23 highwayin the municipality of Toledo.

As reported by sources from the 112 Emergency Service to Europa Press, The accident took place at 2:43 p.m. at kilometer 2 of the aforementioned highway, towards Ocaña.

These same sources have indicated that all the injured were traveling in the first two cars that have been injured. The first of them suffered a collision with the guardrail and the second collided with the preceding vehicle.

The injured, of varying severity, are a 12 year old girl, a 16 year old boyfour women aged 19, 23, 24 and 38 years old and a 24-year-old man. All of them have been transferred in three ambulances to the Toledo University Hospital. An emergency doctor and members of the Civil Guard and the National Police have also traveled to the scene.