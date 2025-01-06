In just two weeks, Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, will be one of the main advisors to the next US president, to such an extent that various media and politicians are already treating him as the ‘unelected president’, with Donald Trump as his ‘vice president’. But Musk is deciding to use his power to create chaos: after putting the US on the brink of a government shutdown just two weeks ago, he has decided to jump to the other side of the Atlantic and encourage the US to invade the United Kingdom to overthrow the outgoing Labor Government. from the polls just 6 months ago, in a crisis that threatens to continue growing.

In recent weeks, the owner of Tesla and , hoaxes dismantled years ago and conspiracy theories regurgitated by radical accounts on X. But Musk has been locked in a radicalizing bubble for weeks that has led him to extreme his speech to exorbitant levels. He first supported hard-right leader Nigel Farage. He then called Farage “soft” and went on to support Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, alias ‘Tommy Robinson’, a criminal imprisoned for his connections with radical gangs close to Nazism. And this Monday he directly asked that The US declares war on the United Kingdom and invades the countrya founding member of NATO and historical ally of the North American giant, to overthrow the “tyrannical” Labor Government elected by the British just six months ago.

Meanwhile, Musk is campaigning for radical right parties across Europe, starting with Alliance for Germany (AfD), for which he has asked to vote in the upcoming German elections. This noon, the president of France, Emmanuel Macron has issued a warning about the tycoon’s interventionist tendencies: “Ten years ago, what if we had been told that the owner of one of the largest social networks in the world would support a new reactionary international movement and directly intervene in elections, even in Germany? Who would have imagined it?” , he lamented to his ambassadors.

The regulatory threat

Although Musk has been making his political preferences clear for some time, the growing political tension that he himself is fueling is putting the target on its companies. In the United Kingdom, this year the so-called Online Safety Law comes into force, which contemplates sanctions for networks that do not control the spread of disinformation and hate. Musk’s own social network may fall squarely within the objective of this law, which It could cost you dearly in fines and even the closure of X in the United Kingdom.

The EU also has similar regulation, and if Musk dedicates himself to making enemies of the prime ministers and presidents of the main countries of the Union, he could face equally serious sanctions. Added to this is that Musk’s closeness to Trump, and his prominent position in American politics, would make him an ideal target to respond to the possible tariffs that Trump tries to impose on these countries.

Added to this is the cooling of sales at Tesla, Musk’s main company. The carmaker announced last week its first drop in sales in 10 years, despite cutting its prices. The risk the firm faces is that Musk has ‘tainted’ the brand, turning his cars into a ‘right-wing’ symbol, rejected by people who disagree with the policies of the businessman of South African origin.

And a question hangs over the air: will his friendship with Trump endure without cracks? The president-elect is famous for bringing people into his inner circle and unceremoniously expelling them if they begin to overshadow him or contradict his decisions. It is impossible to guess what will happen in the coming months or years, but Musk is doing everything possible to become one of the key figures in world politics. And that will have consequences for him too.