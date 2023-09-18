Serie C, midweek round: Sestri Levante-Pescara and Vis Pesaro-Entella. Not even time to celebrate for Sestri Levante who are back on the pitch. Midweek round on Tuesday against Zeman’s Pescare in their “home” stadium in Carrara. Mister Barilari, after the success in the Tigullio derby which cost his friend Gennaro Volpe, coach of Entella, the bench, underlines the difficulty of preparing such a difficult match in such a short time. Entella will also be involved in the midweek round in Recanati against Vis Pesaro.

#Sestri #LevantePescara #Barilari #talks #challenge #Zeman