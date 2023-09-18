Home page World

From: Emanuel Zylla

Split

After UFO hearings in the US Congress, now also in the Mexican parliament. Mummies are shown there as supposed evidence that we are not alone in the universe.

Mexico City – Laid out in wooden boxes that almost look like coffins, the two infant-sized mummies lie in front of the curious eyes of parliamentarians and their guests in the Mexican House of Representatives in Mexico City. There has never been anything like this in Mexico or anywhere else in Latin America: a hearing about the supposed existence of an extraterrestrial species that is said to have already visited us.

At least the journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan speaks of aliens and claims to have brought evidence of this. Reported on this potentially earth-shattering topic CBS on Tuesday (August 12). Are we not alone in the universe?

The two “Nazca mummies” presented in parliament, named after where they were found in Peru, are said to be nothing less than the mummified bodies of aliens, Maussan claims. In 2017, he also introduced another supposed alien body from Nazca with three fingers on each hand. As the Fact-checking website Snopes in the same year, it was said to have been a mummified corpse of a human child.

Maussan is no stranger to the Mexican media. The journalist is considered a UFO expert and appears again and again in press articles and TV reports on the topic.

Between ufology and recognized science: The Nazca region in Peru Nazca is a very important place for ufologists simply because of its famous Nazca Lines, which can even be seen on satellite images in the southwest of Peru. According to the theory of ufologists such as Erich von Däniken, these geoglyphs, i.e. formations carved into the desert rock, were created by the Nazca and Paracas cultures for extraterrestrial visitors. See also The big problem with Dutch asylum policy: the government is always running behind the facts However, researchers from the German Archaeological Institute claim to have found evidence that the gigantic floor drawings were created in the Paracas and Nasca periods (800 BC to 450 AD), but that they were used as part of the religion and as a fertility ritual cultures are to be understood. The ancient peoples here were concerned with a bountiful harvest.

Alien beings or something completely different? No dissolution in the Mexican Parliament

The two very small bodies presented to Mexican lawmakers on Tuesday also have three fingers on their hands. The head of the two mummies also bears a striking resemblance to that of the fictional alien from Steven Spielberg’s Hollywood film “ET – The Extra-Terrestrial”, which was shown in cinemas in 1982.

Jamie Maussan claimed about the two mummies that they were found in Peru in 2017. The National Autonomous University of Mexico radiocarbon dated the remains estimated at 700 and 1800 years old. Without providing any evidence, Maussan also asserted that DNA tests had shown that the bodies were not human.

“I think there is clear evidence that we are dealing with non-human specimens that are not related to any other species in our world, and that every scientific institution has every opportunity to study this,” he said Reuters Maussan uttered and then underlined: “We are not alone.”

He received partial support from Jose de Jesus Zalce Benitez, director of the Mexican Navy’s Scientific Institute of Health. He stated in the parliamentary session that X-rays, 3D reconstructions and DNA analyzes had been carried out on the two mummies. “I can confirm that these bodies have no connection to people,” he said. Maussan did not provide the assembly with any evidence of an extraterrestrial origin for the mummies.

There is still a need for research into whether the Nazca mummies presented in the House of Representatives in Mexico are really of extraterrestrial origin. © IMAGO/Luis Barron / Eyepix Group

After the UAP hearing in the US Congress, now also in Mexico: UFO topic is becoming more serious

In order to remove the science fiction stigma from the topic, UFOs are now called UAPs by ufologists, but also in government circles, i.e. “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomenons”. Since these often involve unknown flying objects, to which experts can often assign a completely earthly explanation, they are viewed as a risk to aviation security because of their sometimes spectacular flight characteristics.

The UAP hearing in Mexico was therefore also about the inclusion of UAPs in the national airspace protection law, reported CBS. If passed, this amendment would make Mexico the first country in the world to officially believe in extraterrestrial life on our planet. That have Reuters found out by local media.

In addition to Jaime Maussan, former US Navy pilot Ryan Graves also spoke before the Mexican Congress. Based on his own experience with UAPs during his time in the military, Graves is convinced that unidentified flying objects pose a threat to the aviation security of the United States. Together with whistleblower David Grusch, Graves appeared before a UAP investigative committee in the US Congress on July 26th.

The two of them, as well as former Navy pilot David Fravor, who also reported on his UAP experiences, were under oath. Grusch’s spectacular statement, which he had previously made available exclusively to the US news channel Newsweek announced: Not only does the US government have alien technology, i.e. spaceships, in its possession and is trying to recreate them, it is also keeping alien bodies secret from the public.

Ex-Marine pilot Ryan Graves speaking at the UAP hearing in Mexico City. The American already spoke at a similar hearing before the US Congress. He claims UFOs pose a threat to Mexican airspace. © IMAGO/Luis Barron

Question of security? US whistleblowers are convinced of the dangers posed by UFOs in US airspace

Grusch has not yet presented or been able to provide evidence of this, allegedly for reasons of national security. Grusch believes that politicians must ensure that this information can reach the public.

“We believe that UAP represents an urgent priority for both aerospace security and scientific investigations,” he said CBS Graves emphasized on Tuesday. “Our focus is on improving public education about UAPs, reducing stigma, and striving for greater transparency and disclosure.”

According to his statements, Graves observed UAPs in Virginia Beach, where he was stationed in 2014, that appeared to be “dark gray or black cubes within a clear sphere.” The tips of the cubes would have touched the inside of this sphere. A comrade told him about an object that was said to have had a diameter of 1.50 meters to 4.50 meters. It flew between two F-18s and came within 15 meters of the aircraft. Graves criticizes the fact that reports of such cases are ignored by superiors – that needs to change.

Mexican politician Sergio Gutierrez, from the social democratic party PSOE, believes the issue needs to be discussed further, reports Reuters. He said: “Let us hope that this is the first of several events and that there will be discussions within the legislature about whether or not proposals to change the laws need to be made.” (Emanuel Zylla)