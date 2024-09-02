Services | In Finland, there would be a useful service for the elderly, which only a few people realize how to use

Services|Posti offers, under certain conditions, a service with which deliveries are directed closer to your own home door free of charge.

Postal offers elderly people a service that can make everyday life significantly easier.

According to the law, the post office has to organize mail delivery for the elderly in such a way that it can be retrieved from a box placed on the border of the plot, next to the garden path or near the front door, or from the mail hatch of the apartment.

The conditions are also simple: All mail recipients in the household must be over 75 years old or disabled.

However, the service is relatively little used. Only a few tens of thousands of households use it, says Posti jakelu oy’s product manager Marko Lähteenmäki.

Lähteenmäki estimates that there are more households of people over 75 and people with reduced mobility in Finland than there are users of the service. The reason for this may be, for example, that others may consider picking up mail as a social event.

In addition, the existence of the service is not necessarily known.

According to Lähteenmäki, the use of the service also involves the customer’s responsibilities. For example, in winter, the customer must ensure that the access to the mailbox is safe, plowed and sanded. In addition, some kind of light may be necessary so that the mail carrier does not have to work in the dark.

Postal offers the service to the customer’s permanent address. However, Åland is not covered by the service.

“Åland has the Åland Post Office, which has its own services there,” says Lähteenmäki.

With the help of the special delivery service, the customer receives all shipments coming through the post’s distribution network in the agreed separate box, both the daily mail and the early morning newspapers, Lähteenmäki says. Delivery of packages to your doorstep is not part of the service.

The service can be ordered in the post’s online service or via the order form found on the post’s website. If necessary, you can call customer service, and the order form will be filled out on behalf of the customer.

According to Lähteenmäki, the post office must certify when ordering the service that all residents of the household are over 75 years old. The post office, on the other hand, requires a doctor’s certificate for physical disabilities.

Local box service is, on the other hand, available for a fee to everyone.

Posti used to have two overlapping services, which were combined into one local box service at the beginning of last March.

“Even last year and at the beginning of this year, we had a separate service with which you could get the early delivery magazine close to your door,” says Lähteenmäki.

The local box service works on the same principle as the special delivery service.