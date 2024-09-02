Putin: With the attack near Kursk, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to stop Russia’s offensive in Donbass

With the attack in the Kursk region, Kyiv is trying to stop Russia’s advance in the Donbass. The goal of the invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was named by the country’s President Vladimir Putin during the lesson Conversations about the Important in the Kyzyl School No. 20, which is broadcast by Telegram-Kremlin channel.

The head of state stressed that Ukraine had not achieved what it wanted, and Russia was continuing its offensive at a pace that “we haven’t had for a long time.” “I am sure that this provocation [Киева в Курской области] will fail,” Putin emphasized. “After that, it seems to me, there will be a desire to move to peace talks and resolve these issues by peaceful means, not just in words but in deeds.”

Earlier, the president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Russia had already begun to respond to Ukraine’s attack on the Kursk region. According to him, the country’s Armed Forces are now taking decisive steps on the battlefield.

On August 6, Ukraine launched a massive attack on the Kursk region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the border town of Sudzha, after which they began storming the state border. As a result, the Ukrainian military managed to enter Russian territory and take control of a number of settlements.