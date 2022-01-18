The return of a red-and-white youth squad, midfielder Juan Serrano, confirms Algeciras’ first reinforcement in this winter market. Coming from Betis Deportivo, his incorporation gives Ivan Ania another alternative in the wide zone.

The 21-year-old from Algeciras returns in this way to what has always been his home just one year after heading to Betis, where he has not had as much prominence as he would have liked. He has signed for the remainder of the campaign and one more, and can also act as a midfielder and even as a wing man thanks to his main offensive characteristics.

Thus, one of the strong men of the bloc who was about to achieve promotion to the SmartBank League at the hands of Salva Ballesta, He joins the red-and-white squad trained by Iván Ania who is fighting to cling to the goal of accessing the playoffs. In his presentation, Juan Serrano was more than excited about this new opportunity.

“Betis is already past water. After this short but intense stage, I’ve lost a bit of confidence but I know I can get it back here. I am very happy to return, and very excited about the challenge of being home again and being able to contribute my grain of sand. I know I’m starting from scratch, like one more, and I have to train hard because I lack rhythm and minutes. With work and effort I will work to earn my position. I hope to be the Juan of before”, commented the canterano.

Serrano was happy to see that with cases like Álvaro Leiva, the club is counting on players from the quarry. “Now the quarry is being fed well and I am very happy. Before we weren’t looked at that much, and now new players are coming out who are pressing”, he concluded.