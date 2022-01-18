Alexis Ohanian is one of the co-founders of Reddit, considered the largest discussion forum on the internet, and is very excited about the future of play-to-earn games based on NFT And cryptocurrencies.

Passionate about this technology he believes that it won’t be long before games of this style completely dominate the gaming industry. In an appearance on the Where it Happens podcast, Ohanian said the vast majority of titles should successfully adopt the model. within 5 years. For this to happen, however, it will be necessary for the developers to correctly evaluate the rewards they should offer, in order to value the time spent by the players.

“90% of people will not play a game unless it is properly rated for that period of time“explained Ohanian.”In five years, you will really appreciate the time appropriately, and instead of being garnered by advertising, playing an equivalent game will be just as fun, but it will really gain value and you will be reaping the rewards.“.

In addition to anticipating a major shift in the global gaming landscape, the Reddit co-founder believes we will see a rapid transition to a decentralized economy. He believes that, soon, most people will be part of a decentralized autonomous organization (OAD), which will organize itself around a common goal.

Source: Gamespot