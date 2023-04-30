Sunday, April 30, 2023, 7:36 p.m.



One person was seriously injured this Sunday afternoon when he suffered a traffic accident on the road towards La Hoya, near a fruit and vegetable store, in the municipality of Totana.

The injured person was trapped inside the vehicle and the intervention of the fire brigade was necessary to free him. Once released, health workers from 061 treated him ‘in situ’ and transferred him to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca hospital.