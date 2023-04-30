The Asturian Government will open an investigation to clarify the causes that led Claudia González, 20, from Gijón, to take her own life and determine if, as the young woman wrote in a farewell message on social networks, her suicide is directly related to the bullying she suffered from her classmates during her time as a student at the La Asunción school in Gijón. “We are going to open the pertinent investigation, find out with the data we have and commission an educational inspection about what has happened,” announced this Sunday the president of the Principality, the socialist Adrián Barbón, who said he felt “very sad and angry” when he found out of the tragedy, while expressing his “sorrow to the relatives” of the girl.

Barbón recalled that the school “has made itself available” to the authorities, and stressed that “protocols must be strengthened” to avoid cases of ‘bullying’. «It is very important that people understand that when we find out about a situation of bullying, we cannot look the other way. It must be denounced because unfortunately if this attitude is not stopped it can lead to a tragedy like the one we have experienced.

And in this same line, he called for “joint reflection”, and assured that he has transferred to the Minister of Education that it is necessary to look for other formulas “if the schools are not able to locate” this type of case. “It cannot be that a case of bullying leads to a person losing their life, committing suicide,” she lamented.

Barbón, 44 years old, did something that is very rare among politicians, and even less so among senior officials such as a regional president, which is to admit in public that at some point in his life he went to see a psychologist in seek help. The Asturian chief executive said it this way, encouraging young people not to be ashamed to seek help. «You have to lose your fear and break the taboo when someone needs help. I went to the psychologist when I was young and I say it openly, to the kids and to the people who are going through a complicated situation, that they do not hesitate to ask for help ».

The Asturian official, who “outright” condemned bullying, called on the educational community to address the problem. “At the slightest suspicion of bullying, don’t be silent, don’t look the other way, that’s terrible.”

Parallel to the official investigation announced by the regional government, the Police are keeping their investigations open to clarify the death of Yumi, as Claudia was also known.

The body of the young woman was rescued last Saturday morning under the cliff of the Santa Catalina hill after a long night of searching by her family and friends.

The alarm was triggered by the content of a handwritten note that Claudia had uploaded to her Instagram that begins with a resounding ‘Dear stalkers’, and in which she accuses her former classmates from the 2002 course (it is assumed that she refers to those born in that year , like her) of having led her to take her own life. “I hope you carry a death on your conscience,” Claudia wrote in that farewell letter in which she denounces with absolute crudeness that she felt crushed by her former colleagues to the point of not wanting to get out of bed and pushing her to suicide.

Funeral at another school



The disturbing content of the note, which hours later was deleted from Yumi’s Instagram, made her friends share the image of the manuscript through the networks from the outset in an attempt to avoid the fatal outcome. “She has been missing for hours. Notify the Police if you see her, “they pointed out, also uploading photos of her, and even a description of the clothes in which she had been seen for the last time in case anyone identified her on the street.

For their part, the family reported the case to the police. And throughout the night, agents and relatives searched for her without success in areas such as San Lorenzo beach. But in the morning the worst omens were fulfilled.

After knowing the sad ending, the messages asking for help turned into condolences, but also anger towards those who, with their actions, could have led the young woman down that path.

The aforementioned school, a religious concerted center, expressed its dismay on Saturday “at this painful loss.” He did so in a statement in which he also stresses that the fight against bullying is among his fundamental principles. Both the management of La Asunción “deeply regrets this painful loss, which has caused enormous sadness and shock in all members of the college.”

The statement added that “we know that at times like these no words are enough; We make our own the pain that his family feels and we pray to God to grant him the necessary strength to face this terrible loss ». After Claudia’s body was veiled on Saturday, her funeral will be held this Monday afternoon in the parish of another school in Gijón, the Corazón de María.