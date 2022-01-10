The chapter recovers the unbridled action of the franchise with new missions that will take us to Russia.

We have already gotten used to crazy things Serious Sam, which in its fourth installment has left us with some of the most memorable moments. And is that this frenetic shooter can give many hours of fun, an argument that has led to the new surprise of Croteam: the independent expansion Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem.

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem launches on Steam on January 25This content, which has been developed together with the independent developer Timelock Studio It will take the classic shots of the franchise to Russia. Here, we will have the chance to survive throughout five huge new missions In which the characteristic essence of the saga will not be lacking, so you can already imagine large doses of violence, blood and alien guts.

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem will not only take us to the snowy landscapes of Russia, but will also introduce new features such as new bosses and weaponsas well as a vehicle selection ranging from snowmobiles to imposing wicks. The expansion has come by surprise to Steam and will be available next January 25, so you can now book this adventure that does not need the prior purchase of Serious Sam 4.

This is not the only unexpected news that the Croteam franchise has left us, as the developer made us happy at the end of the year with the arrival of Serious Sam 4 to Xbox Series with its implementation in the Xbox Game Pass ecosystem. In addition, the Sony platform is not far behind in this shooting festival, as it also confirmed the landing of said delivery on PS5.

More about: Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, Croteam, Timelock Studio, and Steam.