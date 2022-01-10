Anastasia Korytsina, a teacher-psychologist, a methodologist of a network of private kindergartens, in an interview with Moslenta, told how to help children return to their usual rhythm of life after the holidays. In the conversation, she clarified that we are talking mainly about preschoolers and children of primary school age.

“It is very important to warn the child in advance that he is returning to kindergarten and school. Remind in a positive way that there he will meet with his friends, will again play his favorite games and learn new interesting things. You can also talk about what he will tell other children and the teacher. What impressions during the holidays were especially vivid for him, ”the specialist said.

She noted that if the daily routine during the New Year holidays is lost, then you should not get upset and worry. If the child is still attending kindergarten, you need to gradually transfer him to the preschool regime, while not forgetting about the daytime sleep and timely meals. “Come up with a ritual to wake up. He should be soft and unobtrusive. You shouldn’t turn on the light or loud music to wake up the child abruptly, ”the teacher clarified. She also added that before bedtime, it is worth cutting back on active activities and moving on to quiet games or reading books in advance, this will help the preschooler return to their usual routine.

If we are talking about older children, then they also need help to organize their day, the methodologist said. “Don’t scold your child for crying early or unwilling to return to class. You need to return with your child to your usual rituals – to pack your portfolio in advance, take a walk after school, or help with homework. It is important to show your son, go daughter, that you understand their emotions and will always be there, ”Korytsina emphasized.

According to her, in the first days after the holidays, you should not overload the student. For a gentle entry into the working regime, it is recommended to reduce trips to additional classes and circles, while not forgetting about physical education and taking vitamins, the teacher concluded.

Earlier, the psychologist, teacher of emotional-figurative therapy, Svetlana Ladeyshchikova, gave recommendations to Russians on how to return to a working rhythm after the New Year holidays.