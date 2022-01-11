Although the sales of the Nintendo Switch and PS5 are always talked about, the reality is that the Xbox Series X | S it has also had a fairly positive performance over the last year. In this way, Phil Spencer, head of this division, has revealed that This new generation of consoles is outselling the Xbox, 360 and One, even when taking into account the shortage of units.

In an interview with The New York Times, Spencer revealed that currently, The Xbox Series X and S have managed to exceed the sales of the previous consoles of the company. Along with this he also revealed that they are doing everything possible to meet the needs of consumers. This was what he commented:

“When you think about trying to get an Xbox or a new PlayStation on the market right now, they are really hard to find. And it’s not because the offer is smaller than ever. The offer is actually as great as ever. It is that the demand is exceeding the supply for all of us. So it’s our job to get the supply there to meet that demand. “

And if that was not enough, Spencer is also aware of problems caused by resellers, who monopolize all possible units, leaving consumers without a console at the recommended price:

“How do you manage to get real customers to buy our consoles and not be a bunch of resellers and bots securing capacity? It’s multi-step and it’s kind of a 24/7 job for the team right now. “

Finally, it was mentioned that Microsoft is working to fix the Xbox unit shortage, and doing everything possible to move consoles to all possible markets. On related topics, during the same interview, Spencer spoke about how her relationship with Activision has changed.

Editor’s Note:

This shouldn’t be a big surprise. Unlike previous generations, there are currently two Xbox offerings on the market, one of which is extremely accessible to users. In the same way, elements such as Game Pass have surely convinced more than one person when making the decision of which console to buy.

Via: New York Times