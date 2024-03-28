DHe Brazilian professional footballer Juan Jesus reacted angrily to the acquittal of Italian international Francesco Acerbi of racism allegations. “It is a decision that I respect but find difficult to understand and that leaves me very bitter,” wrote the player from Italian champions SSC Napoli in a statement released by the club on Wednesday.

“I am truly disheartened by the outcome of this serious matter,” said Juan Jesus. He had accused Acerbi of racially abusing him before the Serie A sports tribunal ruled that there was insufficient evidence against the Inter Milan defender to convict him.

“Unfortunate precedent” feared

It was a mistake, said Juan Jesus, “that I handled the situation as a 'gentleman' by avoiding interrupting an important game for the sake of the spectators.” This was done in the hope “that my behavior would be respected and perhaps taken as an example.”

According to Juan Jesus, he fears that the decision will now create an “unfortunate precedent” to justify certain behaviors. His club had also reacted “stunned” to the verdict the day before. It cannot be assumed that Jesus misunderstood the statements, the SSC said in a statement.

As a protest measure, the Neapolitans announced that they would no longer take part in “purely cosmetic initiatives” against racism and discrimination coordinated by the Italian association. For example, the club does not want to take part in the “Keep racism out” campaign, which is scheduled for the 30th matchday of Serie A.