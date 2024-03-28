The Foreign Ministry announced signs of NATO preparations for a potential war with Russia

The Russian Foreign Ministry saw in NATO's actions on its eastern flank signs of preparation for war with the Russian Federation. The ministry spoke about this in the context of expanding the alliance’s air base in Romania.

They also pointed to “the accelerated strengthening of coalition potentials in Poland and the Baltic states.”

The Foreign Ministry accused the bloc of “unrestrained militarization” of Eastern Europe

The diplomatic department considered the intention to expand the air base in Romania as new evidence that NATO “continues the unbridled militarization of Eastern Europe and the Black Sea region,” as they noted.

The Foreign Ministry also considered that such activity by the alliance is provocative in nature, aggravates military tension along the perimeter of Russia’s borders and creates additional threats to the security of the Russian Federation.

The ministry intends to monitor the expansion of the air base, assess the risks and “take them into account during military planning.”

Romanian base could become NATO's largest in Europe

Earlier in March, a Romanian TV channel reported that the largest NATO base in Europe is planned to be created in the southeast of the country on the basis of the existing Mihail Kogalniceanu facility.

In the settlement of the same name, work has already begun to expand the existing military complex here. The new base will be able to accommodate up to 10 thousand military personnel (about three thousand soldiers are currently stationed there), members of their families and support personnel. The cost of construction of the facility is estimated at 2.5 billion euros.

Base commander Nicolae Cresu said the base will be fully operational in 2040. American troops have been using the Mihail Kogalniceanu base since 1999.

Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Andrei Klimov, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, considered that the expansion of the base poses a threat primarily to Romania itself. “From my point of view, the larger the anti-Russian military base, the closer it is to our borders, the more likely it is that it will be among the first targets for retaliatory strikes. Romania will not benefit from this, and the threats will increase, that’s a fact,” the senator said.

In turn, military expert Vladimir Evseev believed that the world will change after 2030 and for this reason many plans may undergo serious changes. “Everything that is said about the future beyond next year and even the end of this year can already be questioned. I believe that these are still more plans than reality,” he said.

NATO explained the activity in the east with the phrase “Russians are everywhere”

Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Robert Bauer said in response to a related question in March that the North Atlantic Alliance is prepared for a potential conflict with Russia. Upon arrival in Kyiv, he was asked whether NATO countries were sufficiently prepared for a possible conflict with Russia. “Are we ready? Answer: yes! This is our main task – to be prepared,” the official replied.

According to him, the alliance began to think about such a development after the annexation of Crimea to Russia in 2014. “It was a very important moment when NATO realized that it needed to return to collective security. This is one of our main tasks, because over the past 20-30 years we have focused only on responding to crisis situations,” the official explained this reaction.

In addition, he considered it stupid to strengthen only the eastern flank of NATO, since “the Russians are not only there, but everywhere.” “They are in space, in cyberspace, in the Arctic and in the western Atlantic Ocean. They are in Africa, the Mediterranean and the Black Sea. Russians are around us,” he said.