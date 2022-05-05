A series of murders in Bilbao has terrified the whole of Spain. In recent months, the police of that municipality have detailed up to eight deaths with similar characteristics.

According to police reports, the victims were men, who would have been contacted by a gay social network.

Once the suspect gained his trust, they met in bars and then went to the houses of his victims, where he managed to give them liquid ecstasy and cause them to overdose on the drug. Before they died, he demanded their bank account details and looted them.

With this same modus operandi, four cases were confirmed between September and December 2021. In addition, there are four other similar crimes that are being investigated in the Basque Country.



“Having initially considered natural deaths, some of the bodies have been cremated, the autopsies are not complete and there are no visual inspections,” police sources told the Spanish newspaper El País.

Although they seemed like perfect crimes, since no apparent evidence of violence was found on the bodies, the serial killer left clues that would begin to give him away.

The brother of one of the victims, after the murder, realized that his relative’s bank accounts were empty and that all the money had been stolen. In this way, a second autopsy was performed on the body, finding that death was the product of cardiorespiratory arrest after an overdose of liquid ecstasy.

Then, with the same modus operandi, the perpetrator attacked again. During the previous talk, he explained that he was Colombian, 25 years old, and that he had lived in Spain for three years. The man identified himself as ‘Carlos’.

This time, who could be the fifth victim, realized what was happening. There was a struggle and ‘Carlos’ ended up fleeing. But in the house he left a backpack where the police found documents and liquid ecstasy, the drug that becomes the key clue in the investigation.

In recent days, the Basque authorities showed an image of who would be the serial killer. And this Thursday, the suspect turned himself in and denied guilt.



The identity of the detainee corresponds to Nelson David MB, 25 years old and born in Colombia.



Security sources indicated that the suspect stated that he turned himself in with the intention of collaborating with the Police after seeing on television that he was wanted, and after being

The detainee denied being the author of the acts charged against him.

This man had already been arrested for fraud in 2019 by the Basque police.

TIME