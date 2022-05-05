Thursday, May 5, 2022, 23:07



The draw for the National Lottery this Thursday has smiled twice at the Murcian district of Churra. Both the first and the second prize have distributed luck with the tickets sold in this area.

The first prize, endowed with 300,000 euros for the ticket or series, has corresponded to number 01821 and has been consigned in the Thader shopping center, located on Avenida Juan de Borbón, while the second prize of 60,000 euros for the ticket or series has been dispatched in the main street of Churra.

The two awards have been widely distributed. Tenth prizes have been sold in Tobarra (Albacete); Danganzo de Arriba (Madrid); Albacete; Las Palmas de Gran Canarias; Benidorm (Alicante); Cadiz; Galdar (Las Palmas); Collado Villalba (Madrid); Vigo (Pontevedra); Icod el Alto (Santa Cruz de Tenerife) and Alzira (Valencia).

The second prize, number 07485, reached the Cartagena district of La Palma on Antonio Serrano street, as well as Churra Murcia and other points in Spain: Valencia; Burriana (Castellon); Valdepenas (Ciudad Real); Crossing of Arinaga (Las Palmas); The Ejido (Almeria); Gijon (Asturias); Palma de Mallorca (Balearic Islands); Barcelona; Jerez de la Frontera (Cadiz); Chiclana de la Frontera (Cadiz); Atarfe (Granada); New farmhouses (Jaen); Aunties (Las Palmas); Arucas (Las Palmas); San Bartolomé (Las Palmas); Teba (Malaga); Aldeatejada (Salamanca) and Burgo de Ebro (Zaragoza).

The tenths ending in 1, 6 and 3 obtain a refund.