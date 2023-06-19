Monday, June 19, 2023, 4:35 p.m.



| Updated 5:31 p.m.

Sergio Rico has come out of a coma after 22 days of sedation in the ICU of the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville. This was announced by the wife of the Andalusian PSG goalkeeper, who suffered an accident with a horse on May 28, in the context of the traditional pilgrimage of El Rocío. A kick from the animal and his consequent injuries forced the soccer player to be evacuated by helicopter to the hospital where he still remains, although already conscious.

Last week the player’s family asked that no more medical reports be made public until there was a significant change in his state of health, so it has been Alba Silva, the footballer’s wife, who has decided to share through his networks social the news Ten days ago, the doctors decided to try to gradually withdraw the sedation, although a worsening forced them to induce the coma again.

Despite the circumstances, which require prudence pending the evolution of Sergio Rico in the next few hours, it is a step forward that, as his wife specified, the goalkeeper is “conscious” and can now communicate with his relatives through of “gestures”. “We keep taking little steps forward, we already see the light… Little by little, I already knew from the beginning that he was going to get ahead, but little by little, you have to have a lot of patience,” he added.