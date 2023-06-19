He weather forecast today June 19, 2023 in the Mexico City Gives account of high temperatures in basically the entire entity, which warranted the activation of the Orange Alert and Yellow Alert by the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC).

They wait maximum temperatures of 31 to 33 degrees Celsius between 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. of this beginning of the week in colonies of the mayors under Orange Alert: Álvaro Obregón, Azcapotzalco, Benito Juárez, Coyoacán, Cuauhtémoc, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztacalco, Iztapalapa, Miguel Hidalgo, Tláhuac and Venustiano Carranza.

While the Yellow Alert responds to maximum temperatures of 28 to 30 degrees Celsius between 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. in Cuajimalpa de Morelos, Magdalena Contreras, Milpa Alta, Tlalpan and Xochimilco.

Keep in mind that both alerts will be accompanied by clear to partly cloudy sky with high levels of ultraviolet radiation.

The local thermometer will show temperatures between 23 to 25 degrees Celcius with a maximum of 33 degrees Celcius after 3:00 p.m.; the heat wave will begin to subside considerably from 9:00 p.m. with a temperature of 25 degrees Celcius.

The air quality of this Monday is recorded as bad with average values ​​of 77 points and PM10. The wind will be from the South component from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 45 km/h.

Weather Edomex June 19, 2023

Regarding the State of Mexico, today, June 19, a clear sky and mist in the morning scattered clouds in the afternoon.

There is probability of isolated rains (0.1 to 5mm with possible electric shock in areas of lso 125 municipalities.

Today’s estimated maximum temperature in Edomex is from 31 to 33°C.

East component wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 50 km/h and possible dust storms.