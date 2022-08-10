Have you already surpassed Tepha Loza? In the last week, Sergio Pena He has been involved with various women after ending his relationship with the youngest of the Loza. On this occasion, in the last broadcast of “Amor y fuego” on Tuesday, August 9, it was ensured that the model Melissa Casafranca would be frequenting the same places as the selected one and his closeness would be from before ending with the reality girl.

Sergio Pena and Melissa Casafranca

Rodrigo González and Gigi Mitri revealed the soccer player’s Instagram history, in which it can be seen that for a few months he had liked Melissa Casafranca, a model, designer and creator of content on social networks.

In addition, the drivers compared some photos of Sergio and Melissa at the house of the member of the Peruvian team. “Everything indicates that it would be the same place, unless they have cloned apartments,” said ‘Peluchín’.

“I have no doubts, they are the same. He goes to visit him, he is at his house, he goes to see him at the stadium, he puts on his polo shirt, he is in a privileged area. One plus one is two” Gigi Mitri maintained, hinting that there were many indications to affirm a loving closeness.

“Love and Fire” reveals that Melissa Casafranca was at Sergio Peña’s house. Photo: Willax Capture

Sergio Peña responds to speculation of “Love and fire”

Minutes after the broadcast of the note on the program, Peña denied any alleged love relationship with the influencer through his Instagram stories.

“I want to clarify false news that they put about me in a Peruvian television program, unfortunately they often deceive people with false news and in my case I will deny it, @MeliCasafranca is my friend, a friend who has a partner and I know him, friend who traveled to many places in Europe and ended up coming to Malmo because she has family here, “he explained.

Sergio Peña denies relationship with model. Photo: Instagram capture/ @SergioPeña

Sergio Peña asked Tepha to leave “EEG”?

According to what was pointed out on the set of “On everyone’s lips”, Sergio Pena I would have asked Tepha Loza to move with him to Sweden and I left her position as a competitor of “This is war”. However, Melissa’s sister ‘Goddess’ would not have agreed to this request:

“I tell you that when we talked, I don’t know if I’m infidel, but he actually asked her to come (to Sweden). She works here, she has a good job, here she has her life made up of her. It’s not about throwing everything overboard, because if she had already been stabilized, with a business (she could have said) ‘I’ll go and try’, but she can’t try if you don’t know exactly if you’ll be fine. He was finally not going to stop playing soccer.”