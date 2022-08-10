Dr. Anna Shutova, a Russian nutrition expert, announced that there are foodstuffs that help a person combat psychological stress.

She points out, in a statement to Gazeta.ru, that sometimes some psychological tension is beneficial. Because these cases, they are the starting point for making more positive changes in human life.

She adds, but when a person suffers from chronic stress, his body uses up all its defenses and becomes weak or various diseases.

According to the expert, in order to reduce the level of stress and minimize its effects and consequences as much as possible, a few simple rules must be followed: be physical activity, eat healthy foods, give up bad habits, roam as long as possible and reduce coffee consumption.

It emphasizes the necessity of activity and work and not allowing stress to develop into the chronic stage.

“It should be after the stress phase, the relaxation phase, during which the body returns to a state of balance,” she says.

The expert points out that there are foodstuffs that must be eaten more often in order to reduce the impact of stress. These items contain a good proportion of magnesium – leafy greens, nuts, legumes, seeds and whole grains. Bananas, sweet potatoes, spinach, and seafood are natural antidepressants. Also, dark chocolate and cocoa help improve the condition of the nerves.

Other food items that help relieve stress include tulsi green tea (holy basil tea), chamomile, mint and thyme.