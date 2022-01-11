A few more documents and then tomorrow Sergio Oliveira will arrive in Rome for medical examinations (he will disembark in Ciampino around 11.30 am). At the moment Tiago Pinto is working to close the onerous loan sale (one million) plus the right of redemption (13.5) for the midfielder requested by Mourinho and there is a substantial agreement both between Rome and Porto and between the Giallorossi club and player. Small bureaucratic details are missing, then tomorrow Oliveira will be in Rome for the medical examinations and the signature on the contract.

IMMEDIATELY OWNER?

Mourinho’s goal is to have him on the pitch already on Sunday against Cagliari, perhaps from the first minute. He wants him immediately in the squad both for his tactical characteristics (a midfielder who also shoots penalties and free kicks) and for his mental characteristics: he is a leader, an experienced player and also has the enthusiasm of someone who is about to start a new adventure. To make room for him, just numerically because he never plays, should be Gonzalo Villar, ever closer to Getafe who also follows Mayoral.