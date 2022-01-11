Dense agenda and maximum confidentiality. The second “operational” day of the Nerazzurri president Steven Zhang was marked by a series of precise stages between meetings and telephone calls at the headquarters, but little filtered through the corridors of Viale della Liberazione. From there, however, we know that Inter’s number one continued to deal with the many issues at stake, starting with the various renewals (from those in the technical area to that of Marcelo Brozovic) which will be made official in a few days. Nothing has changed since the first, quick confrontation on Monday. Everything has already been defined, it remains only to choose the moment of the official. Which, as everything suggests, will come after the Super Cup, a trophy that the owners care a lot about.

The wait

–

Zhang spent most of the day behind his desk, as happened on his first day of “big maneuvers”. There was no shortage of updates from Marotta and Ausilio relating to the market, but first we need to understand if someone between Kolarov, Sensi and Vecino will free up space in the squad. In the meantime, the management continues to work on both immediate profiles and prospective talent for next summer. In any case, it is difficult to move anything before the match against Juve. On the other hand, the appointment is also particularly felt by Zhang himself, who, not surprisingly, made sure to be in Italy for the occasion. The Nerazzurri president is keen to design another title after last spring’s Scudetto and wanted to closely accompany the team. There were rumors of a possible visit to Appiano in the evening to greet and cheer Inzaghi’s troop, but the busy schedule made it impossible. The appointment was therefore postponed for 24 hours, when Zhang will be at San Siro to cheer in person.