Some days ago Sergio Mayer had a big fight with paul stanley in The House of the Famous Mexicoensuring that not only the Today program supports it, but all Televisawhich caused a series of comments on social networks where they agreed with the member of the hell team.

And it is that many viewers could not believe that paul stanley would have been saved again from elimination, which is why Sergio Mayer himself questioned his stay in The House of the Famous Mexicoso now and before the cameras he declared war on Televisa.

In accordance with Sergio Mayer wants to verify the veracity of the program and hopes that the public will be the ones who decide their stay in The House of the Famous Mexicosince he assures that Televisa wants paul stanley I reached the final, which the actor did not like at all.

“Hahaha Sergio has them well placed! Let’s do our job of voting for him and Emilio to get Paul out”, “Only they have the power to annul votes and favor whoever they want! But we are all team hell if we do fraud I continued with you”, “All of them have the focus because they are with Wendy, not because they are beautiful people, someone should locate them”, write the networks.

It is worth mentioning that Sergio Mayer He has been characterized by having more fights with the rest of his teammates on the reality show, which is why he has become a very controversial character before the cameras.

