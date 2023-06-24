Saturday, June 24, 2023, 08:25



Sergio López Barranco, from Aljuceres, was fifth yesterday in the final B of the 100-meter dash of the European team event that is being held this weekend in the Polish city of Chorzow. He made a mark of 10.40 and only surpassed the Czech Jan Veleba, the Swede Desmond Rogo and the Norwegian Jacob Vaula. The winner of this final B was the Greek Iannis Nyfantopoulos, with a time of 10.30.

In the final A of the 100 meters, a distance in which the Murcian gave five points to the Spanish team, the winner was the Italian Samuele Ceccarelli (10.13). Only the Belgian Kobe Vleminckx (10.51) had a worse mark than Sergio López Barranco in this A final. On this first day, the Spanish team scored a total of 97 points, which placed him in eighth position, just two of the team’s 99 French.

There are 16 countries competing in this European team. Twelve tests were held yesterday and the only Spanish victory came in the 3,000 obstacles, thanks to the run set by Daniel Arce from Burgos (8.25:88). Today is the turn of Muleño Mo Katir, who from 5:10 pm participates in the 1,500 test. He is the big favorite to win.