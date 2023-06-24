“Italy has never thought for a moment which side to take in the Ukrainian conflict and continues to support Kiev even with different governments”: said Defense Minister Guido Crosetto in a meeting with Pentagon head Lloyd Austin in Washington. “We are linked by special cooperation and friendship”, he added, recalling the many American soldiers hosted in Italy for 70 years and the cemeteries of many American soldiers “demonstrating the role of the United States in our struggle to become a democracy and a republic ”.

Austin, for his part, declared that “Italy is a fundamental ally on NATO’s southern flank, we appreciate its robust contribution to security in the world, within NATO, the EU and the UN, with participation in many international missions, from the Balkans to the Arctic, from the Middle East to Africa and now to the Indo-Pacific”.

After the meeting, Crosetto explained to the press that “there were no other requests from Austin, if not considerations on the possible developments of the conflict”, specifying that “there was no mention of the air coalition because Italy has excluded its participation . Austin only asked us to continue with the current strategy to help Kiev defend itself,” he added.

The defense minister also commented on the statements of the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who in his opinion “opened a wound in the Russian narrative, ripped a veil of silence and disinformation. It is a breaking element in what so far looked like a Russian monolith,” he said, referring to the criticism of the Russian mercenary chief, according to which the Moscow Defense Ministry misled as to the real motivations of the invasion in Ukraine.