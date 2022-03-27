Sergio Higuita, 24, gave Colombian cycling the 22nd World Tour title this Sunday after winning the general classification of the Tour of Catalonia 2022.

Higuita prevailed over the Ecuadorian Ríchard Carapaz and entered this select group of riders in the country to have obtained at least one victory in a general in this category.

Since this category of cycling was born in 2005 when it was called Pro Tour until today, when it is known as World Tour, the country’s cycling has great statistics.

The Bernal era

Egan Bernal already has five titles: Tour of California (2018), Paris Nice (2019), Tour of Switzerland (2019), Tour de France (2019) and the 2021 Giro.

Number 19 was achieved by Daniel Martínez, after winning the Criterium Dauphiné, his first in a race in this category.



Yes, other national cyclists have won in competitions that today belong to the World Tour, such as Luis Herrera in the Vuelta a España and the Dauphiné Libérébut the count is made since when the International Cycling Union (UCI) created the highest category.

Nairo began to carve out his path by winning the Tour of the Basque Country in 2013, a competition in which he also adjusted a partial victory.

Then, in 2014, the leader of Movistar won the Giro d’Italia and, ‘ñapa’, in two stages he was first, in an unprecedented performance: it is the most important title that a Colombian cyclist has achieved on the planet in history. of cycling.

Nairo, the most winner



Quintana also won top honors at the Tirreno Adriatico in 2015, when he also scored a partial victory, in the midst of snow, rain and cold.

The boyacense repeated in 2017.

Nairo Quintana (center), Vuelta champion in 2016, and Esteban Chaves (right), third. Photo: Archive / WEATHER

In Catalonia 2016, he returned to victory in a general, after five attempts, because he had already appeared in the batch of this race: he was 102 in 2011, he was in 26th place in 2012; he finished fourth in 2013 and fifth in 2014.

And to top it all off, Quintana won the 2016 Vuelta Romandía overall, as well as a stage victory. The boyacense prevailed in a stage and became the general of the Vuelta a España 2016.



Santiago Botero began Colombian history on the World Tour, when he won the Vuelta a Romandía in 2005.

Another who has won has been Rigoberto Urán, who has won two stages in the Giro (2013 and 2014), one in Catalonia (2012) and last year he scored his first overall victory, at the Quebec Grand Prix in Canada.

Carlos Betancur has also stood out, as the rider from Antioquia won the general classification of the Paris Nice and won two stages in 2014.

Sergio Henao was the champion of the Paris-Nice 2017. Esteban Chaves, in 2016, He won the Giro de Lombardia.

Miguel Ángel López was crowned champion of the 2016 Tour of Switzerland, the first victory of a Colombian in the general classification of this competition. Then, in 2019, he won the general classification of the Tour of Catalonia.

Higuita enters this select group, after his victory in Catalonia and gives his team the fifth win of the season, but the first title on the World Tour.

