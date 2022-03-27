Golf | Kalle Samooja dropped out of the winning streak but still reached his best position of the season in an awkward wind

Only twenty players were able to play under the final round of the field’s par reading.

Turku resident Kalle Samoojan even the first victory of his career on the European Tour of Golf was within reach as he left the punch from the top on Sunday for the final round of the Qatar race.

On Saturday’s 66-beat round, Samoa was described as almost perfect, but on Sunday everything was different.

Awkward in the wind everyone was having trouble, and after the first four holes, Samoa had three bogies on the scorecard. It knew it was falling off the pace of the tip.

“Probably going to the top-3 harshest weather. Yes, you knew there was going to be a trick all day, ”Samooja said in a statement.

Then there was a steady par pace until three bogies came in the second half of the round and they were offset by three birdies, two of which came in the last three holes.

In the end, Samoa played the round with 75 strokes and climbed to a combined score of -4 to share fifth place with six men, the best of his season.

“The feeling of the game is the best of the year, and I still got a good race. You can be somewhat satisfied with the investment, ”Samooja said.

In fifth place was Samoa Tapio Pulkkanen to share the best quotation of the Finnish Quartet for the main tour. Pulkkanen shared fifth place last week in South Africa.

About Finns Sami Välimäki (result of the day 74) was able to raise its ranking, but it was only one notch to share 40th place.

Pulkkanen (76) dropped 17 places and Mikko Korhonen (78) Article 26.

“The skills weren’t quite enough in this wind. Putting was especially difficult, ”Korhonen said in a press release.

The competition was won by -7 Scotland Ewen Ferguson. He was one of a minority of about 20 players who managed to play below par in the final round.