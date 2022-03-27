Monday, March 28, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Golf | Kalle Samooja dropped out of the winning streak but still reached his best position of the season in an awkward wind

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 27, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Only twenty players were able to play under the final round of the field’s par reading.

27.3. 16:50

Turku resident Kalle Samoojan even the first victory of his career on the European Tour of Golf was within reach as he left the punch from the top on Sunday for the final round of the Qatar race.

On Saturday’s 66-beat round, Samoa was described as almost perfect, but on Sunday everything was different.

Awkward in the wind everyone was having trouble, and after the first four holes, Samoa had three bogies on the scorecard. It knew it was falling off the pace of the tip.

“Probably going to the top-3 harshest weather. Yes, you knew there was going to be a trick all day, ”Samooja said in a statement.

Then there was a steady par pace until three bogies came in the second half of the round and they were offset by three birdies, two of which came in the last three holes.

See also  Music Britney Spears publishes her memoir - Rewards Rising to $ 15 Million

In the end, Samoa played the round with 75 strokes and climbed to a combined score of -4 to share fifth place with six men, the best of his season.

“The feeling of the game is the best of the year, and I still got a good race. You can be somewhat satisfied with the investment, ”Samooja said.

In fifth place was Samoa Tapio Pulkkanen to share the best quotation of the Finnish Quartet for the main tour. Pulkkanen shared fifth place last week in South Africa.

About Finns Sami Välimäki (result of the day 74) was able to raise its ranking, but it was only one notch to share 40th place.

Pulkkanen (76) dropped 17 places and Mikko Korhonen (78) Article 26.

“The skills weren’t quite enough in this wind. Putting was especially difficult, ”Korhonen said in a press release.

The competition was won by -7 Scotland Ewen Ferguson. He was one of a minority of about 20 players who managed to play below par in the final round.

See also  Ski Jumping Niko Kytösaho was eliminated from the second round in Klingenthal, with a huge crowd behind Ryoyu Kobayash in the Norwegians

#Golf #Kalle #Samooja #dropped #winning #streak #reached #position #season #awkward #wind

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Ukraine war: "Rasputitsa" could slow down Russian troops

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.