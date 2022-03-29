Sergio Higuita (Bora-Transgohe), 24, is considered a versatile cyclist, a characteristic that allowed him to win one of the editions of the Tour of Catalonia most attractive of recent times, in which there was practically no moment of respite.

Higuita, two days after his victory, spoke about his experience and the future that awaits him this season.

It may interest you: (‘Supermán’ López vs. Mas, in the Movistar 2021 documentary, video)

The first title. I was close in California and Paris-Nice, but I was never the leader and I can’t win. This year my goal was to win a one-week WT. It was possible, the condition was good, much more mature and we have done it.

the new team



The Bora. I am one of the team leaders for the races and with the experience I have had, I understand more about the subject. From the National Route I knew that I had to do it and now it remains for me to follow the route that we have traced.

what’s coming I have to take advantage of the fact that I am in good shape in the Basque Country. We are going to lead a good team and I hope to go for a stage and fight for the general. In Romandie I also want to go to win the general.

The offensive. I didn’t expect the attack. Things happened. An Ineos cyclist came out and I hit myself. When Carapaz and I were alone, we took a minute and decided to go, try. The race that day was not going to go so fast in the peloton because it was dangerous, narrow road and it was difficult to chase.

The return to Spain

The finish line in the Vuelta. The ideal is always to go well, to arrive well. The dream is to win a Vuelta a España or a Giro d’Italia. This year I will try to win it and if not, I will keep trying. There will be several of the best and it will not be easy.

Balance in the Bora. I have done good races and the balance is excellent. They have given me a lot of confidence, that they have their internal trainers, they analyze everything well. They take everything well measured, that gives me confidence. A week before each race they send the plan of each cyclist, of what will be done, that is organization. They anticipate everything and that gives a lot of peace of mind.

Higuita in a renewed team. It is a very complete list. They not only hired people for three weeks, but to win stages, go for the green jersey like Sam Bennett, they want to have a versatile group. What they want is to do well on the flat stages, the sprint and others for the grand tours. I feel ready for the Vuelta a España, already with three great ones one is feeling more mature, one can take the body to a stronger limit. In Spain there will be two leaders, I don’t know if Jai Hindley or Aleksandr Vlasov, we are going for the Vuelta title.



Egan Bernal. Among Colombians we become very strong. He is one who contributes a lot to cycling in the country. I’m happy for the person. I almost cried the day of the accident. In a short time he is already on the bike, he is a strong man. He’s going to come back stronger, champions carry that inside.

It may interest you: (Álvarez Balanta’s teammate dies at Bruges in Belgium)

sports