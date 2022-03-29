PARIS (Reuters) – Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday that privatization of Petrobras was not on the agenda, after the government announced the appointment of consultant Adriano Pires to the presidency of the state-owned company.

Pires is a historical defender of Petrobras’ price parity in relation to international quotations, and has already defended the company’s privatization.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to Paris, Guedes listed government privatization plans, but when asked about Petrobras at a press conference he said: “it is not on the table”.

According to Guedes, the change in the presidency of Petrobras is not an important factor.

The minister spoke to the press at the Brazilian embassy in Paris, where he has an agenda of meetings with businessmen and representatives of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The federal government on Monday appointed Pires to the executive presidency of Petrobras in place of retired general Joaquim Silva e Luna, after criticism from President Jair Bolsonaro about high fuel prices.

(Reporting by John Irish)

