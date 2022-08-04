Sergio Higuita loses the lead in the Tour of Poland; Hayter, to victory

Sergio Higuita he failed to defend the yellow jersey of leader of the Tour of Poland during the time trial of the sixth stage.

Higuita loses the lead

The man from Antioquia came in 16th place on the day, 50 seconds behind the winner of the day, the Dutchman Thymen Arensman, who set a time of 17 minutes 40 seconds.

The bitter pill for Higuita has to do with the fact that the British Ethan Hayter was in third place on the day, eight seconds behind Arensman.

Due to this difference, Hayter is the new leader of the general classification, with an accumulated time of 24 h 27 min 3 s.

Higuita is now eighth, 32 seconds behind.

