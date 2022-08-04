Car market | New car registrations fell in Britain

The decrease in registrations is explained by delivery difficulties, which are the result of the global component shortage and the war in Ukraine.

in Britain new cars were registered in July nine percent less than a year ago, reports news agency Reuters.

According to the British Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers and Dealers, 112,162 new registrations were made in July. The decrease in registrations is explained by delivery difficulties, which are the result of both the component shortage and Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

The organization estimates that due to production disruptions, the car market may not return to its former state for a while, even if the number of car deliveries recovers towards the end of the year.

For this reason, the organization lowered its registration forecast for the entire year 2022. It assumes that the number of new registrations will remain at 1.6 million, while the original forecast was more than 1.7 million new registrations.