The young Belgian prodigy Remco Evenepoel, of the Quick-Step, will take the start of the Tour of the Algarve (Portugal) on Wednesday with the aim of winning the race for the second time after achieving it in 2020, a race in which Colombians Daniel Martínez and Sergio Higuita will be, who premiere their national time trial and road titles, respectively.

The 22-year-old cyclist, who did not participate in the 2021 edition due to convalescence after a fall in the 2020 Giro de Lombardia, Among his main rivals will be Frenchman David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), who has shown his good form in several classics.

Evenepoel will also compete in the Portuguese race against the young British Thomas Pidcock (Ineos), 2020 Olympic Cross Country Championlast summer in Japan, and cyclocross world champion in 2022, this winter.

Also in the Ineos team, the experienced British Geraint Thomas, crowned twice in the Algarve (2015, 2016), he will try to win a third unprecedented title.

The five stages of this 48th edition of the Tour of the Algarve They will be contested by 174 riders and 25 teams, including 10 from the World Tour.

Two of the routes are designed for climbers, ending in the mountains: on Thursday at the Foia pass, the highest point in the region (902 m); and on Sunday, when the race ends with the traditional ascent of Malhao (509 m).

The cyclists will face an individual time trial of 32.2 kilometers on Saturday.

the tour

Wednesday: Portimao – Lagos (199.1 km)

Thursday: Albufeira – Port of Foia (182.4 km)

Friday: Almodôvar – Faro (209.1 km)

Saturday: Vila Real de Santo Antonio – Tavira (32.2 km individual time trial) Sunday: Lagoa – Malhao port (173 km)

AFP