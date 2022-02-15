Several Bayern Munich footballers are said to have been threatened with death. This is reported by the German newspaper Bild, which knows that the police is in possession of an anonymous letter that would start with the text: ‘save the league, save the football, death to dirty Bavarian pigs’.
According to Bild, the names of Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer and Serge Gnabry would be in the letter. Bayern Munich has yet to comment on the news.
A spokesman for the German police only wants to inform the German news agency DPA that an investigation has been launched into suspicions of threatening and disrupting public order through threats with criminal offences.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#Bayern #Munich #players #threatened #death
Leave a Reply