after winning two Latin Grammys In this 2022 installment, the renowned American producer Sergio George He arrived in Peru to work with the Chim Pum Music label and his first job, Cielo Torres.

After his arrival in our country, the music producer was very happy to win two awards because Mark Anthony he managed to win in the categories Best Tropical Song (for the song ‘Mala’) and also for Best Salsa Album (thanks to ‘Pa’lla voy’).

sky towers

”We have been working with Marc Anthony for years, he is an excellent artist and this latest album has all the musical ingredients for the public’s taste. New things are coming that they are going to love, ”he said

In addition, Sergio George expressed his happiness to promote Peruvian talent and, above all, that of sky towers, whom he describes as a “big league” artist. “I had already been following the career of Cielo, because I think it’s a good prospect for musical export. In Peru, her songs are very popular and she has won over the public with all her facets (actress, conductor and singer), so her signing was finally completed”, she specified, confirming that there will be ten songs on the album that she will release under the Monumental Music label, owned by businessman Gil Shavit.