Gungrave GORE it also went badly in the votes from Famitsu: the Japanese magazine is generally broad-minded, especially with Japanese productions, but in this case the editors could not give the game more than one 8 and three 7s, for a total of 29/40. Here are all the reviews that appeared on issue 1773:

Goat Simulator 3 (PS5, Xbox Series) – 9/8/8/8 [33/40]

Gungrave GORE (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One) – 7/7/8/7 [29/40]

Monmusu Gladiator (Switch) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (PS5, PS4, Switch) – 7/7/7/ [28/40]

As you can see, it fared much better a Goat simulator 3: the crazy title by Coffee Stain Studios seems to have quite impressed the authors of Famitsu, who in fact wanted to reward it with one 9 and three 8s, for a total of 33/40.

But let’s go back to Gungrave GORE, which apparently was struck down by the international press and also here, on the pages of Multiplayer.it, did not enjoy a properly enthusiastic reception.

In our review of Gungrave GORE we have in fact pointed the finger at the many defects of this production, characterized by very poor values, new mechanics inserted in an awkward way and a lot of other problems.