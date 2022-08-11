The former protagonist of Men and Women was worried on social media for her son: this is what happened

In these last hours Serena Enardu has returned to occupy the main pages of the gossip column. The former protagonist of Men and women made her many fans worry after showing up in tears on her Instagram page. In particular, the influencer confessed to being worried about her son Tommaso. Let’s find out what happened together.

According to his words, it seems that his son Tommaso is not well. The concern in this case is double because the boy, in ten days, will have to undertake a study trip in South America lasting ten months. These were the words with which the former tronista vented all his concern:

I didn’t take Tommy’s situation very well, I didn’t really take it well because I don’t have the time, given everything he has, to treat him as I would like and to get him back on track to make him go on this ten-month trip. He already has to leave for ten months, and this thing is heavy, it is difficult to deal with, plus the fact that he is not well … everything becomes much, much more complicated.

Serena Enardu has revealed that her son Tommaso has a ‘ear infection sub acute and a bronchitis. Hence his anxiety and concern of not being able to make him feel better before departure. In this regard, the influencer stated:

He will have to fly 13 hours and the ear problem is delicate […] He could have a relapse and that worries me a lot. After that I won’t be there, if he gets sick I couldn’t be there to take care of him and this hurts me. It is one thing if he is sick in two months, that maybe he has already met the family and is confident, but if he arrives and is sick … maybe it is not easy to ask for help from complete strangers. I am very, very stressed. I wish he had started in great shape, but instead he is losing weight and eating little. So I’m worried

Hence the decision of Serena Enardu to disconnect from the team for a while social.