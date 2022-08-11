Decisive round for the Motocross World Championship, which could crown Tim Gajser king of MXGP for the fourth time in his career. In MX2 Jago Geerts (Yamaha) and Tom Vialle (Ktm) fight on the edge of seconds for the title

The sixteenth and third last round of the Motocross World Championship can deliver the MXGP title in the hands of Tim Gajser (Honda). In Finland the Slovenian has the opportunity to showcase his fifth personal world title, the fourth in the premier class after his success in MX2 in 2015 and the triumphs of 2016, 2019 and 2020 in MXGP. The Motocross World Championship returns to Finland after 8 years of absence: the Hyvinkää track has a sandy bottom along the 1,550 meters of the circuit. Since 1965, the debut year of the Finnish GP in the Motocross World Championship, 23 GPs have been held on Finnish terrain to date. Here’s everything you need to know about the weekend in Scandinavia, with schedules and TV channels, league standings and entry lists.

MXGP: countdown for Gajser – Thirty-five points separate Tim Gajser (Honda) from his fourth career MXGP title. In a season where Gajser did not have the competition of the 2021 MXGP World Champion Jeffrey Herlings (Ktm), injured his heel during the photo shooting at the beginning of the season, and for most of the year not even the vice-World Champion Romain Febvre ( Kawasaki), injured at the Paris Supercross during the winter, the Slovenian has shown that the trio thus composed is of another category. Lacking two out of three spearheads, Gajser has had an easy life this year, with a few small missteps from mid-season onwards. But speed and consistency led him to the top of the World Championship with three GPs remaining with a 115 point advantage. If the gap with Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha), at the end of the Finnish GP, is greater than or equal to 100 points, it will be the mathematical victory of the championship for Gajser. Assuming a double from Seewer, two fourth places would be enough for Gajser. But if Seewer does not score 50 points, the Slovenian could settle for even less important positions. For the Finnish GP, Mattia Guadagnini (Gas Gas) is regularly on track, just back from a big blow against the billboards at the start of the second round of the Swedish GP.

MX2 and European Motocross – Go ahead with the head to head between Tom Vialle (Ktm) and Jago Geerts (Yamaha). The latter leads the MX2 classification with 23 points ahead, not enough to sleep peacefully despite the fact that four seconds and two third places in the six remaining heats are enough. Simon Laengenfelder (Gas Gas), Thibault Benistant (Yamaha) Mikkel Haarup (Kawasaki), Kevin Horgmo (Kawasaki), Roan Van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) and Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) can be the tip of the balance of a very balanced MX2 season . During the weekend, the guys from the EMX125, EMX250 and EMX Open were also on track. In the category reserved for the eighth-liter 2-stroke Cas Valk (Fantic) holds the title two heats from the end of the season, while among the 250 4-strokes Rick Elzinga (Yamaha) could be the winner – with one round early. The situation in the EMX Open is more balanced, with expert Jose Butron (Ktm) leading with 21 points four heats from the end of the hostilities. See also James, as a spectator: he was caught in a tennis tournament

Motocross World Championship 2022, Finnish GP: TV program and schedules – The entire MXGP series, including the European championships, is available with single or season pass on mxgp-tv.com. Furthermore, the Sunday heats of MXGP and MX2 will be broadcast live on Eurosport Player. Below is the program (Italian time) with additional television coverage.

12.15 Race 1 MX2 (live on Eurosport 2 from 12)

1.15pm Race 1 MXGP (live on Eurosport 2 from 1pm, delayed on Rai Sport from 11.50pm)

15.10 Race 2 MX2 (live on Eurosport 2 from 15)

16.10 Race 2 MXGP (live on Eurosport 2 from 16, delayed on Rai Sport from 00.50)

Motocross World Championship 2022, championship standings – Motocross World Championship 2022, MXGP championship standings

Tim Gajser (Slo-Honda) 645 points Jeremy Seewer (Svi-Yamaha) 530 Jorge Prado (Spa-Gas Gas) 496 Glenn Coldenhoff (Ola-Yamaha) 478 Maxime Renaux (Fra-Yamaha) 466 Ruben Fernandez (Spa-Honda) 354 Brian Bogers (Ola-Husqvarna) 351 Calvin Vlaanderen (Ola-Yamaha) 326 Pauls Jonass (Let-Husqvarna) 306 Mitch Evans (Aus-Honda) 264

Motocross World Championship 2022, MX2 championship standings

Jago Geerts (Bel-Yamaha) 637 points Tom Vialle (Fra-Ktm) 614 Simon Laengenfelder (Ger-Gas Gas) 507 Kevin Horgmo (Nor-Kawasaki) 446 Thibault Benistant (Fra-Yamaha) 405 Mikkel Haarup (Dan-Kawasaki) 387 Andrea Adamo (Ita-Gas Gas) 365 Kay De Wolf (Ola-Husqvarna) 348 Stephen Rubini (Fra-Honda) 342 Isak Gifting (Sve-Ktm) 255.