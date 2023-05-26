In a month, the Czech showgirl will get married with her partner, cousin of John and Lapo Elkann: words about Buffon and more

Alena Seredova talks to the microphones of the weekly Oggi. Gigi Buffon’s ex-wife spoke about her wedding with Alessandro Nasi, cousin of John and Lapo Elkann, scheduled for June in Sicily.

“I thought I was fine alone, but then my love came. And he had endurance and patience. We get married on June 17 in Noto, a place where neither Alessandro nor I have ever been. We want it to be a surprise for both of us, a unique memory”.

Seredova spoke precisely of the separation with Buffon:

“One of the things I’m most proud of? That I never fell into the trap of talking, or badmouthing, about my ex-husband. The easiest and most natural thing would have been to spit fire… Otherwise today my boys could have read nasty things said by their mother about their father and I am convinced that all this should never be done, even if the wound is deep”.

“I don’t understand the term. We are two families, each has created his own and there is satisfaction for both. I am certainly not a person who desires revenge, but neither am I one who forgets.”

