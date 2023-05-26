Belarusian dictator Aleksander Lukashenko announced on Thursday (25) the beginning of the transfer of Russian tactical nuclear weapons to the territory of the former Soviet republic, which borders Ukraine.

“We had to prepare the place for their storage and everything else. We did that. That’s why the transfer of nuclear payloads has already started,” Lukashenko told Russian television.

Lukashenko assured that Russian President Vladimir Putin had already explained to him, during the events at the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) summit in the Kremlin, about the decree to install Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus.

“We are talking about a specific document. This decision was taken to develop what was said verbally”, he highlighted.

When asked by a reporter if the said weapons had already reached Belarusian territory, the dictator replied: “It is possible. I will arrive and check”.

The Ministers of Defense of Russia, Sergei Choigu, and of Belarus, Viktor Khrenin, signed this Thursday in Minsk the documents that regulate the storage of these Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarusian territory.

“According to the decision of our supreme commanders, work has been organized to deploy Russia’s non-strategic nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus,” Choigu said.

The Russian minister recalled that the Iskander-M tactical-operational missile system, capable of using missiles not only on conventional weapons, but also on nuclear weapons, has already been delivered to Belarus.

“Some of the Belarusian planes were converted for the possible use of nuclear weapons. The military received adequate training,” he added.

In turn, Khrenin said that the deployment of non-strategic nuclear weapons in Belarus and the accumulation of the potential of the troop pooling of both countries is a response to the “aggressive” actions of the West.

“The deployment of non-strategic nuclear weapons is an effective response to the aggressive policy of hostile countries against us”, he justified.

Choigu clarified that, even with Russia deploying non-strategic nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus, Moscow will maintain control over them and the decision on their eventual use.

In March, Putin announced an agreement with the Belarusian dictator for the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in the neighboring country.

Already in April, the Army of Belarus received training in Russia on the use of special tactical ammunition for Iskander-M missiles. In the middle of the same month, Russia also announced that the training of Belarusian forces to operate Su-25 attack aircraft, equipped to carry tactical nuclear weapons, had been completed.