“We must do our best, all of us, to try to keep the peace. We are really on the brink of an armed conflict because of the unilateral actions of Pristina,” Brnabic said at a press conference with Serbian NGOs.

The former Serbian region, which is inhabited by an Albanian majority, declared its independence in 2008, which is not recognized by Serbia.

Belgrade encourages the Serbs in Kosovo to challenge the local authorities, at a time when Pristina wants to extend its sovereignty over the entire province.

Several hundred Serbs living in northern Kosovo have been setting up roadblocks since December 10 to protest the arrest of a former Serb policeman, paralyzing traffic to two border crossings with Serbia.

A few hours after the barricades were set up, the Kosovo police announced that they had been the target of three gun attacks.

Also, the European Union police stationed in the area as part of the EULEX mission were targeted with a stun grenade, which did not cause any injuries.

Recent tensions escalated in northern Kosovo, where more than a third of the 120,000 Kosovo Serbs live, when Pristina announced its intention to hold elections there in Serb-majority municipalities, after the resignation of all Serb elected officials and police officers in this region.

In the end, the Kosovo authorities postponed the poll until April.

And strengthened the peacekeeping force in Kosovo led by “NATO” (KFOR) and its presence in the north, where it sent additional troops and patrols, according to the force commander, Italian General Angelo Michele Restuccia, Friday, in a statement issued by NATO.

He emphasized that KFOR has “all capabilities, including in terms of personnel, to ensure a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all groups, everywhere in Kosovo.”

For its part, Serbia asked KFOR, on Friday, to allow it to deploy its soldiers and police in northern Kosovo, without receiving a response so far, but Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that he was “almost sure” that this request “will not be accepted.” .