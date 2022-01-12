A.From the point of view of the Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, the behavior of Novak Djokovic after a positive corona test in Serbia raises questions about possible violations of the law. “There is a certain gray area, and only Novak can provide answers in this regard,” said the politician on Tuesday evening on the British television broadcaster BBC. You yourself could neither know nor judge whether Djokovic knew of his positive result when he presented himself at an event with children the day after the test without distance and mask.

The fact that Djokovic is said to have been infected with the corona virus in mid-December is at the center of his conflict with the Australian authorities. These are currently checking whether the medical exemption based on it is actually sufficient for the unvaccinated athlete to enter Australia.

When the relevant Serbian documents were disclosed, it became clear that the tennis world number one Djokovic was said to have tested positive for Corona on December 16 of last year. The day after, he had attended the event with children. In a longer post on Instagram, Djokovic affirmed on Wednesday night that he had not yet known about his positive test result at the time of the event.

Brnabic said in the BBC interview that she had no way of knowing when Djokovic became aware of his test result. If he had gone to the event as a knowingly positive person, he would clearly have violated Serbian laws. The politician also pointed out that the communication of corona test results via SMS messages in Serbia works quickly. “We have one of the most efficient systems in the world,” she said.