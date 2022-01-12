China’s banks scaled back lending in December 2021, according to data published Wednesday by the Chinese central bank, known as the PBoC. Last month, Chinese banks released 1.13 trillion yuan ($180 billion) in new loans, less than the 1.27 trillion yuan in November. The December figure was below the expectations of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journal, which predicted 1.2 trillion yuan in new loans.

Total social finance, a broader measure of credit in the Chinese economy, also declined between November and December, from 2.61 trillion yuan to 2.37 trillion yuan. China’s monetary base (M2), in turn, increased 9% year-on-year in December, gaining strength from the 8.5% rise in November. The market forecast for December was for a smaller increase of 8.7%. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.

