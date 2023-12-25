Home page World

From: Julia Stanton

Isla McNabb sets an astounding record at two years old. (Symbolic image). © IMAGO / Sven Simon

Isla McNabb is anything but ordinary. The three-year-old is considered the most intelligent toddler in the world. Even her parents learn a lot from her.

Crestwood — Three-year-old Isla McNabb stood out early on: When she was given a small writing board for her second birthday, her parents Amanda and Jason McNabb were surprised to see that Isla could read. She was able to read every word her father wrote down without any problems. “Everything we suggested to her, she seemed to understand immediately. “It was unbelievable,” Jason explained in an interview with the Washington Post.

Around the same time, she also began laying out words from plastic letter blocks. In her home in Crestwood, Kentucky, she placed the word “sofa” next to the couch. Near the family cat, Isla placed the word “cat” on the ground.

Isla is a truly exceptional talent and can even sign language

Finally, Isla took an IQ test with clear results: she scored 99%. This qualified her for membership in Mensa, an international non-profit organization for highly intelligent people. Of the society's 50,000 U.S. members, there are only three who are younger than four years old. Isla is the youngest member and sets a world record: On June 2, 2022, Guinness World Records will officially recognize her talent. Recently, a 5-year-old set a world record as the youngest mountaineer to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

Isla's development continues to surprise her parents. For example, she recently started showing them the alphabet in American Sign Language. Nobody knows where she might have learned the language.

The three-year-old understands that her performance has attracted media attention because she partially recognizes herself on television. For the most part, however, she is unaware of her exceptionally high IQ.

Still, being exceptionally smart also has its challenges. Children in particular often have problems adapting to the education system. Isla's parents are also sometimes overwhelmed: on the one hand, her development is very advanced, but on the other hand, it corresponds to her age. The reason for Isla's extreme intelligence is unknown and could be due to various reasons. Researchers who deal with the The effects of the corona pandemic on small children and babies found, for example, that the pandemic affects their intelligence. (jus)